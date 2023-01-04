NDMC's health department organises 'Neki Ki Deewar'

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council's health department organised 'Neki Ki Deewar' at Albert Square, Kali Bari Marg on Tuesday.



NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay participated in the program. He personally distributed blankets to the needy rickshaw pullers and said that 'Neki ki Deewar' or 'Dayaluta ki Deewar' is a program dedicated to helping those in need.

He said that anyone can donate their unusable clothes, shoes, toys etc. and people who are in need of such items are welcome to take them free of cost.

He further added that NDMC has built 'Neki ki Deewar', replacing a garbage station. He urged the public that we should come forward as much as possible to help the people who spend the cold nights under the open sky, that's why "Neki Ki Deewar" has been built by the council so that public awareness can be created.

He appealed to the people that on this wall anybody can keep used clothes or other items of need and the needy can take the items according to their needs from here.