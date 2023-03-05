NDMC’s G-20 Flower Fest on Mar 11, 12

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council is organising the “G-20 Flower Festival” at Central Park, Connaught Place on March 11 and 12. The objective is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G-20 member and guest countries.



Connaught Place in New Delhi is a major tourist and commercial attraction of Delhi where large numbers of tourists and citizens visit every day, the flower festival is an opportunity for publicity and awareness amongst the general public about G-20 members and guest countries.

Flowers of different colours & varieties will be displayed in the different forms and installations. NDMC will provide required space to all the participating G-20 member countries and guest countries for the flower festival.

The timings of the festival will be from 10 am to 7 pm. The entry will be free for the general public and will be from Gate opposite to D-Block. The public can also purchase their favourite plants, flowers etc from various stalls. NDMC will also arrange musical and cultural programmes on the site at the Central Park Amphitheatre

The G-20 member countries and guest countries will bring flower plants and any other plants to display during the flower festival. The Flower Festival will also witness the participation from various govt departments, civic agencies, leading nurseries, supplier of horticulture equipment, seeds, fertilisers, etc.

A large variety of seasonal and exclusive flora would be at display. It will also feature paintings and photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G-20 member countries and

guest countries during the Flower festival.

A painting competition will also be organised at the site amongst the school children on the theme of Flora and Fauna.

Apart from G-20 member countries and guest countries, NDMC has also invited the various government departments like CPWD, PWD, MCD, DDA, Jal Board, Noida & Ghaziabad authority, ICAR and State Bhawans and Houses in New Delhi.