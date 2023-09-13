NDMC V-C inspects Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay inspected Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar on Wednesday to understand the challenges faced by visitors and temple administration due to ongoing construction in and around the premises. He was accompanied by department officials from Civil-Road, Electric, Health, Enforcement, Horticulture, Water Supply, along with officers from National Building Construction Corporation and Vinayak Mandir administration, wherein the Vice Chairman was apprised of issues related to road maintenance, street lighting, footpaths, greenery and encroachment. NDMC is also expected to organise their next Suvidha Camp at NBCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.