NDMC V-C inspects renovation work of Gole Market Building

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay inspected the Gole Market Building on Tuesday amid the ongoing restoration and conservation work being undertaken there.



“The conservation and restoration project of the main Gole Market building into a museum, along with the redevelopment of the surrounding area, is underway with Krishna Builders as the agency at a cost of Rs 21 crore. The scope of work includes retrofitting, rehabilitation, and conservation of the heritage structure, as well as the construction of a service block and subway. Salient features involve a glass dome roof structure, central air conditioning, ornamental fittings, and a service block with lifts etc,” informed Upadhyay.

During his inspection, he was accompanied by engineers and officials from the Civil Department. They updated him that the project will be completed within 18 months.

Additionally, he was apprised of the commencement of the foundation strengthening work of the Marker Building, which would attempt to preserve its original structure. The Department is also preparing a subway and working to maintain the surrounding area.

The Gole Market Building, known for hosting fruit and meat businesses, was closed due to structural damage in 2007. L-G VK Saxena launched a renovation project on October 21, 2023, which would restore the building into a museum for Indian women figures across professions, and especially during the country’s freedom struggle.

The project spans 1,407 sq metres and involves restoring the interiors, and fixing the structural problems, along with constructing a subway and parking lot. The central courtyard will also have a glass dome roof structure and central air conditioning system.