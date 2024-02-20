NDMC V-C inspects new veterinary hosp at Moti Bagh

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay inspected the newly constructed veterinary hospital near Bidhan Chandra Vidyalaya at Moti Bagh on Monday.



The hospital spans almost 420 sq. metres and is three storeyed. It includes equipment like ECG machine, autoclave, portable colour doppler ultrasound, haematology analyser, coaxial ophthalmoscope, surgery kit, feline tooth elevation and extraction tools, oxygen cylinder, mobile digital x-ray machine, ultrasound scanning machine and other amenities to aid animals.

During his inspection visit, Upadhyay identified the areas of improvement, requesting a larger waiting area and better reception facilities to accommodate visiting animals and their owners.

“He raised concerns about the capacity of the OPD, the size of the X-ray room, and the efficient utilization of space in various departments. He found the entry and exit gates inadequate for emergencies and suggested improvements. He stressed using glass doors for visibility and suggested making the pantry airy and installing water coolers in the reception area for visitors. He urged proper coordination between the user department, Architects, Civil, and Electrical departments,” mentioned the Council.