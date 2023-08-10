NDMC V-C calls for awareness on food wastage

New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday attended the Global Food Security Summit 2023 which aims to raise awareness on global food wastage. The Global Food Security Summit 2023 has been

organised by the Global FoodBanking Network and ThinkThrough Consulting at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath Road.

The objective of the Summit was focused towards Food Banking, which constitutes organisations that distribute food to those in need, and reducing global food wastage.

While criticising food wastage, the NDMC V-C shared that the farmers work hard to grow crops and produce essential grains. It takes several months to produce even a small quantity of rice or wheat and the wastage of such grains disrespects the efforts of these farmers.

“Discarding food goes against social values,” stated the Vice Chairman. He further said that fostering consciousness among citizens is crucial to prevent food wastage, rather than relying on laws. “It is the government’s duty to ensure citizens are fed, and it is the citizens’ responsibility to actively participate in government initiatives and make efficient use of food resources,” he added.

The Global Food Security Summit 2023 creates the potential to bring forth strategies that can make an impact on the world through its discussions, claims Upadhyay. “The Summit aims to encourage innovation and collaboration through engaging

sessions, practical workshops and discussions, all with the goal of reducing global food wastage by supporting food banks,” he said.