NDMC upgrades infrastructure to tackle severe waterlogging in Delhi

New Delhi: From increasing the number of de-watering pumps to desilting of manholes and drains, the NDMC is taking a host of measures to avoid a repeat of the severe waterlogging that occurred due to the heavy rains that lashed the national capital on June 28, a member of the municipal body said.



The national capital was brought to its knees on June 28 by 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936. It submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said Bharti Nagar, which is a low lying area and where severe waterlogging was reported, now has three de-watering pumps as against one. The total capacity of the three pumps is 500 HP.

Similarly, he said, at the Sunehri Pul nallah DTC bus depot, the civic body has increased the number of pumps from one to four and the total capacity of these pumps is 200 HP. Even at Lodhi Estate, the number of pumps is now three, he added. Chahal asserted that the NDMC is geared up to ensure that there is no water logging anywhere in NDMC area.

Regarding strengthening of the drainage system in NDMC area to avoid collapse during rainy season, he said de-silting of 11,867 manholes, 8,704 bell mouths and 7,177 gully traps have already been completed through departmental labour.

“In addition, super sucker machines are also being deployed for de-silting of drainage lines as and when the need arises. Approximately 23 kilometres of sewerage line have been strengthened using the latest technology to enhance the shelf life of the sewerage lines also increasing the carrying capacity of the sewerage lines by approximately 20 per cent,” Chahal said.

He said drainage lines/ pipe connecting bell mouths to manholes have also been replaced at places which are damaged. About Rs 50 crore has been spent to improve the old sewerage line in NDMC area, he said. The NDMC member said the carrying capacity of drainage pipes have also been increased by nearly 5 per cent due to cleaning and de-silting of drainage pipes. Apart from this, 1,905 MM dia sewer line along with the Kushak Nalla at Brig Hoshiar Singh Road sewer line rehabilitation work is in progress. Chahal also informed that population in the NDMC area has increased by 0.8 per cent on yearly basis.

However, the sewerage capacity has not been affected much because the NBCC, AIIMS, Central Vista and others are developing premises on the principle of re-use of

waste water. with agency inputs