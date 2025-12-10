NDMC turns up the heat on dust, dirt

New Delhi: In a renewed push to curb rising air pollution levels in the Capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its focused cleanliness drives across several high-traffic and high-visibility areas. The initiative, undertaken over the past day, reflects the civic body’s emphasis on maintaining dust-free public spaces through regular sweeping, mechanised cleaning and enhanced sanitation monitoring.

According to NDMC officials, the latest round of drives covered stretches such as Dr. Jose P. Rizal Marg in Chanakyapuri an arterial road surrounded by embassies and diplomatic residences. Sanitation workers were deployed early in the day to conduct frequent sweeping, removing accumulated dust and debris that often contribute to particulate matter in the air. Visuals shared by the Council showed teams clearing kerbsides, footpaths and tree-lined stretches to ensure that dust does not resurface during peak hours. In another part of Lutyens’ Delhi, the NDMC continued its rigorous upkeep of Malcha Market one of the city’s well-known commercial zones and a regular stop for diplomats and foreign visitors. The market area is cleaned multiple times a day, including morning mopping, afternoon sweeping and evening sanitation shifts, ensuring that the site remains consistently clean and welcoming. Officials stated that this level of maintenance has set a benchmark for civic cleanliness in central Delhi. Beyond sanitation, senior NDMC officials including the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson also carried out field inspections to identify additional areas requiring intervention. The visits form part of the broader goal aligned with national cleanliness and urban renewal missions.

The intensified drives signal NDMC’s commitment to blending public health objectives with routine civic management. As air quality fluctuates across the city, the council reiterated that sustained cleanliness, dust control and on-ground monitoring remain crucial in reducing pollution levels and protecting residents as well as daily commuters.