NDMC to use robotics for 200m drain desilting in new flood prevention proj

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to launch a pilot project to desilt a 200-meter drain near the petrol pump and Dayal Singh College area. This initiative will begin with a drone survey, followed by the use of robotic equipment to clean the silt.

An NDMC official explained that the drain is in a location that is difficult to access with traditional machinery, making it challenging to assess the amount of silt. “Given the location’s limitations, we are avoiding manual labor and will employ robotic and super-sucker machines for cleaning,” the official said.

Vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal stated that the tender for desilting the 200-meter brick barrel drain has been invited, with the opening scheduled for March 24. The work is expected to be completed before the monsoon season, with a deadline of June 30. The estimated cost for the project is Rs 1.7 crore. This method was chosen after reviewing successful implementations elsewhere.

The drainage system in this area drains into the Sunheri Nullah, which has been prone to flooding. The flooding issues in the area led to intervention from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and former Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar last year, prompting multiple agencies, including the MCD, to take action and clean the area.

Last monsoon, a section of the Bharti Nagar boundary wall collapsed due to waterlogging, causing rainwater to flood the Golf Links area. To prevent a recurrence, NDMC has increased the number of de-watering pumps and taken additional precautions.

In addition to this, NDMC has asked Delhi Technical University to assess a proposal to install four permanent 100HP pump sets near the site to further prevent waterlogging. Mechanical desilting work is ongoing at other locations, and dewatering pumps have been placed in flood-prone areas. NDMC has also strengthened its coordination with agencies such as CPWD, PWD, IFC, NBCC, and the railways to address waterlogging in critical zones. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed to ensure a coordinated response before and during the monsoon.

The council has identified 27 vulnerable waterlogging points, including areas like Purana Quila Road, Golf Links, and Connaught Place, where rainwater harvesting systems will be installed to mitigate flooding.