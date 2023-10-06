NDMC to upgrade buildings of Senior Citizens Homes

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay attended a meeting of the Governing Body of New Delhi Palika Parishad Samaj Kalyan Samiti on Wednesday along with council member Vishakha Shailani, NDMC Chairman, Secretary, Welfare Director and other Heads of Departments.



Upadhyay declared that it was determined that Delhi residents could now apply for admission in three Working women Hostels, along with research scholars.

These hostels include Indira Niketan, Swati Hostel and Akansha Hostel can accommodate approximately 500 working women which were developed with the objective to boost occupancy rates and ensure financial sustainability.

With the addition of Delhi residents and research scholars, NDMC is planning to construct a new block with rainwater harvesting systems, fire fighting systems and full air-conditioning, for an additional 117 women.

NDMC will also be upgrading its existing buildings of Senior Citizens Homes and working Women Hostels with LED lighting to save and promote green energy, improved toilet facilities, air-conditioning and WiFi facilities. Further efforts are being made towards establishing provisions for online admissions in the Working Women Hostels and Old Age Homes.

Other proposals were also approved like extension of 24x7 ambulance service with night shift drivers for Aashirwaad and Aaradhan Old Age Homes, revision of fee structures in the hostels, amongst other provisions.