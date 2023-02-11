NDMC to regularise regular muster roll employees working since 2014

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said it is going to regularise the regular muster roll (RMR) employees working since 2014 by making “special recruitment rules and relaxing the age and educational qualifications”. This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave its nod to the regularisation of the NDMC’s 4,500 RMR employees.



Terming the decision “historical”, an NDMC official said special recruitment rules are being framed to allow a one-time relaxation in the age and educational qualifications of these RMR workers so that they may be regularised.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are always thinking about each category of persons, consider the request of the long-pending employees of the NDMC,” the official said.

He also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing “cheap politics” over the issue.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi issued a statement on Friday, saying Shah has written to Kejriwal, informing him about the regularisation of 4,500 employees. Kejriwal had written to the home minister earlier this month for the regularisation of the RMR employees.

He had also written a letter to Shah on March 22 last year in this regard.