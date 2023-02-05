NDMC to organise flower festival, mini marathon during G20 presidency

New Delhi: A flower festival, a mini marathon and a food festival are among the activities planned by the New Delhi Municipal Council over the coming months during India’s G20 presidency, an official said on Saturday. India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 (Group of 20) on December 1 and Delhi is set to host a number of meetings of the grouping.

A tulip festival will be organised on the lawns of Shanti Path later this month, while the G20 Flower Festival is planned for March 11 and 12 at the Central Park of Connaught Place.

The NDMC will also organise a mini marathon near India Gate on March 12. The G20 Food Festival will be organised either at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or the Talkatora Stadium on February 11 and 12. The objective of the flower festival is to display the vibrancy of the G20 member countries and guest countries, an NDMC official said.

“The dates proposed for the flower festival are March 11 and 12. The NDMC will display different flower plants, showcasing the diversity of the Indian subcontinent,” he said.

The civic body has invited the G20 member countries and guest countries to participate in the flower festival.