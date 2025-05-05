NDMC to launch mega cleanliness drive from today

New Delhi: In response to the call of the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will launch a Mega Cleanliness Drive —‘Shramdan’ — starting Monday, May 5. The initiative will see all NDMC employees dedicating one hour daily,

from 8 to 9 AM, to sanitation work across all 14 sanitation circles before beginning their regular duties.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra emphasised the transformative nature of the campaign, calling it “a citywide effort where every contribution counts.” For the first time, the entire NDMC workforce will be mobilised for daily field participation, supported by

designated nodal officers who will supervise execution and ensure accountability.

To facilitate the drive, NDMC has mobilised over 1,400 brooms, 600 kg of garbage bags, 5,000 gloves, and caps, along with banners and placards to promote awareness. Activities will include garbage removal, drain cleaning, footpath repairs, pruning, and repainting across public spaces. Enforcement measures under the campaign will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards public littering, plastic use, illegal hoardings, and unauthorized vending, with CCTV surveillance and fines ensuring compliance. Residents, RWAs, MTAs, schoolchildren, and community members are encouraged to join the campaign.

Awareness sessions and engagement programs will promote civic responsibility and waste segregation, aiming to create lasting change in the capital’s sanitation landscape.