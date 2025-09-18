NDMC to issue birth certificates before newborns leave hospital

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has rolled out a new initiative aimed at ensuring the timely issuance of birth certificates for newborns, with the process to be completed before the mother is discharged from the hospital. The step, officials said, is part of a broader effort to streamline citizen services and reduce delays in vital documentation.

Under the system, hospitals in the NDMC jurisdiction will directly coordinate with the civic body’s health and registration departments to record birth details in real time. This will allow the official certificate to be generated and handed over to the family within the hospital premises itself, eliminating the need for parents to make multiple visits to municipal offices.

According to NDMC officials, the measure is expected to benefit thousands of new parents annually, particularly those who face difficulties in navigating bureaucratic procedures. “Our aim is to provide dignified, efficient, and citizen-friendly services. With this initiative, families can focus on the wellbeing of the mother and child, while essential paperwork is taken care of seamlessly,” an NDMC spokesperson said.

The civic body is also working to integrate the service with digital platforms, enabling parents to access electronic copies of certificates alongside physical ones. This initiative, officials added, aligns with NDMC’s larger vision of making public service delivery faster, more transparent, and technology-driven.