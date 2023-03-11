NDMC to host ‘Western Classical Music Concert’

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in collaboration with SPIC MACAY is oragnising a Western Classical Music Concert under the series of “Music In the Park” at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi on Saturday from 6 pm onwards. Under this series of Music in the Park, eminent Western Classical Musician Iseut Chuat (Cello) and Kim Barbier (Piano) will present western classical music in the lush green atmosphere of Nehru Park, New Delhi.



Promotion of Art and Culture is one of the function of the Council provided under section 12 of NDMC Act-1994. This provision gives the responsibility to Council to bring art and culture out of the confines of museums and auditoria to the open where general public could participate.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change will inaugurate the NDMC G-20 Flower Festival.

The festival will also showcase the painting or photographs of flowers of national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 member countries and guest countries during the Flower festival. Any flower/decoration or flower arrangements may also be exhibited during the flower festival. A painting competition will also be organised at the site amongst the school children on the theme of flora and fauna.The public can also purchase their favourite plants, flowers etc from various stalls.