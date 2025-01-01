NDMC to host Suvidha Camp on Jan 4 for public grievances and services

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold its next Suvidha Camp on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi. The event, scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, aims to provide a platform for residents and service users to address grievances and seek information related to various NDMC services.

The Suvidha Camp will feature helpdesks from multiple departments, including Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Public Health, Property Tax, Horticulture, Education, Fire Services, and more. These helpdesks will assist residents, RWAs, MTAs, and NDMC employees with issues ranging from electricity connections and property taxes to road repairs and pension matters.

Residents can address a range of concerns at the camp, including waterlogging, sanitation, waste disposal, and the booking of community facilities like Barat Ghars and parks. The NDMC will also provide assistance on matters related to birth and death certificates, as well as services for retired employees.

The NDMC has launched the “Jan Suvidha Portal,” a contactless platform for lodging complaints, tracking status, and providing feedback, accessible via its website. Suvidha Camps are held monthly on the first Saturday, allowing residents to directly address issues with

the council.