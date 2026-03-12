NDMC to host ‘Music in the Park’

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council will organise two evenings of classical music under its “Music in the Park” series at Nehru Park on March 14 and 15. The programme, being held in collaboration with SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation, will begin at 6.30 pm on both evenings. Entry to the event will be free for the public, with access from Niti Marg.

The first evening on March 14 will feature Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan, accompanied by violinist S. Varadarajan and mridangam artiste Neyveli Venkatesh. The programme will also include a Hindustani violin recital by N. Rajam, accompanied by Ragini Shankar on violin and Abhishek Mishra on tabla.

On March 15, the audience will witness performances by noted flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, accompanied by tabla player Ojas Adhiya, followed by a Hindustani vocal recital by Ulhas Kashalkar, with accompaniment by Pt. Suresh Talwalkar on tabla and Vinay Mishra on harmonium.

Officials said the concerts aim to celebrate India’s rich classical music traditions in the open and serene surroundings of Nehru Park. The initiative is part of NDMC’s efforts to promote art and culture while providing residents and visitors an opportunity to experience live performances by renowned artistes.

The civic body said such programmes seek to enhance the cultural life of the city and provide a space where audiences can engage with India’s classical music heritage. NDMC has been organising cultural events in public spaces as part of its mandate to promote art and culture under the NDMC Act, 1994.