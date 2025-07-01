NDMC to host Mango Festival at PSOI, Chanakyapuri on July 5–6

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will host a vibrant two-day Mango Festival at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute (PSOI) in Chanakyapuri on July 5 and 6. The event will run from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on both days, celebrating the king of fruits in a regal setting.

The festival aims to promote India’s agricultural richness and seasonal festivities by showcasing diverse mango varieties from across the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste and purchase different mango cultivars and enjoy a range of mango-based products including juices, pickles, pulps, and desserts.

The event is expected to draw a high-profile crowd, including senior bureaucrats, dignitaries, and NDMC members, alongside the general public from Delhi and the NCR region, creating a lively space for cultural and culinary exchange, as noted in the press release.

NDMC has invited mango growers, producers, cooperatives, and vendors to take part by submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) via email by July 1, 2025. Selected participants will be provided with stalls and basic amenities free of charge to promote their offerings.

The PSOI, under NDMC’s administration and registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, serves as a premier social and cultural venue for over 1,000 officers from central and state governments.

Known for its elegant atmosphere and vibrant programmes, PSOI will offer an ideal setting for this summer celebration. NDMC encourages residents and visitors alike to join in and experience the royal charm of the mango festival.