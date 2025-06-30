NDMC to host Mango Fest in Chanakyapuri on Jul 5-6

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a Mango Festival on July 5-6 at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute in Chanakyapuri.

The festival will be open to visitors from 4 pm to 9 pm on both days, an official statement by the NDMC said.

The event is aimed at celebrating India’s mango diversity while encouraging cultural exchange and community engagement, it said.

Visitors will be treated to a wide array of mango varieties from different regions, along with value-added mango-based products such as juices, desserts, pickles, and pulps, it said.

NDMC has invited mango growers, cooperatives, and vendors to participate by submitting their expression of interest (EOI) via e-mail by July 1. Selected participants will be provided free stalls and basic amenities to showcase and sell their products.

The festival is expected to attract senior officials, dignitaries, and people from Delhi-NCR, making it a key event on the city’s summer calendar.