NDMC to host grand art event at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to stage a landmark art initiative titled “Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang” on September 19, 2025 at Kartavya Path, coinciding with the launch of Sewa Pakhwada. The announcement was made by NDMC Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who termed the event a unique tribute to India’s developmental vision.

As part of the fortnight-long Seva Parv (September 17–October 2), the initiative aims to bring together artists, students, and citizens in an unprecedented collective expression.

The centrepiece of the celebration will be a 10-kilometre-long canvas painting, expected to be among the largest ever created. The project will feature contributions from Padma awardees, nationally acclaimed painters, and thousands of budding artists. According to organisers, more than 12,500 participants have already registered. The artwork will

highlight themes such as the government’s flagship welfare programmes, investments in nation-building, and aspirations for Viksit Bharat @2047.