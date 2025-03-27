NDMC to host 3-day classical music festival at Nehru Park

Suruchi KumariNEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with SPIC MACAY, is set to host a three-day classical music concert series, ‘Music in the Park’, from March 29 to 31, at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.

The concerts will start at 6:30 pm each evening, and the event is free for all, with entry available from Niti Marg.

This special initiative celebrates 21 years of musical tradition with SPIC MACAY, showcasing six legendary classical artists and 12 accompanying musicians. The concerts will honor India’s rich cultural heritage and provide an immersive experience of classical music in the lush surroundings of Nehru Park, offering audiences a rare opportunity to witness iconic performances under the open sky.

The concert series kicks off on Saturday, March 29, with a performance by renowned Carnatic violinist L Subramaniam, accompanied by Ambi on violin and other eminent artists.

On Sunday, March 30, Sarod maestro Tejendra Narayan Majumdar will perform, followed by Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan.

The final evening, March 31, will feature Hindustani vocal performances by Uday Bawalkar and the legendary Begum Parween Sultana, among others.

Through this cultural initiative, NDMC continues its mission to promote India’s classical arts and offer memorable experiences to audiences, stated the official statement.