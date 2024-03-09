NDMC to host 2-day flower fest in CP

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to organise a Flower Festival at Central Park, Connaught Place on March 9-10 as part of their spring season celebrations.



This festival comes after the Council has already organised three others, namely the Tulip festival, Rose Festival, and Music in the Park. They will host a Food Festival as well following this.

“The objective behind the organisation of such programmes by NDMC in its area is to upgrade urban life. For the promotion of Art and Culture, NDMC brings out these types of cultural activities to the open where the general public could participate from the confines of museums and auditoria. NDMC is reaffirming the commitment to enhance New Delhi’s beauty and vibrancy through various initiatives, with the tulip planting project serving as a testament to the council’s relentless pursuit of a more aesthetically pleasing and prosperous capital city,” mentioned the Council.