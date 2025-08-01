NDMC to hold Suvidha Camp on August 2

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold its monthly Suvidha Camp on Saturday, August 2, at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The initiative aims to address public grievances and provide municipal services in a streamlined, citizen-friendly manner.

Residents, RWAs, MTAs, and NDMC employees—both current and retired—can raise concerns on a wide range of civic issues. Key services covered at the camp include electricity connections and billing, property tax queries, birth and death certificates, sanitation complaints, water logging, solid waste management, and road repairs. The monthly Suvidha Camp offers on-the-spot help for pensions, employee services, and community bookings. NDMC has also launched the Jan Suvidha Portal for online complaint lodging and tracking.