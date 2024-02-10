NDMC to hold annual Tulip Fest from Feb 10

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council is organising the second edition of the annual Tulip Festival from February 10 along the lawns of Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri.

The event will be held from Saturday and will showcase eight varieties of tulips in different stages of blooming. Three lakh tulip bulbs were sourced from Holland and distributed between NDMC and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), where the former has two lakh bulbs.

“The cultivation of Tulip Bulbs started in mid December, 2023 at Major Parks & Gardens, NDMC Headquarters, Windsor Place roundabout, the vicinity of the Vice President’s Bungalow, Gyarah Murti, and significant stretches of Shanti Path underscoring

NDMC’s commitment to enhancing New Delhi’s beauty, positivity, and overall

experience,” NDMC said.

It added, “NDMC is focused on cost-effective measures, including the preservation of approximately 50 per cent of tulip bulbs from the previous year’s 120,000 tulips resulting in a nearly 50 per cent reduction in production costs in the future.”

The festival itself will host multiple events like Tulip Walk, Photo Competition, and a Tulip Indo-Dutch Music event on February 16.