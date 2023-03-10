NDMC to distribute sanitary napkins to sanitation workers

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken an initiative to distribute sanitary napkins to women sanitation workers every month, officials said on Thursday.

The NDMC chairperson has approved the proposal of the public health and welfare departments to distribute sanitary napkins to them.

These sanitary napkins will be distributed every month and the initiative will be continued for a year initially.

“To mark International Women’s Day, NDMC has decided to start distribution of sanitary napkins to women safai sewaks every month,” the NDMC said in a statement.

As many as 640 women sanitation workers in the NDMC area will benefit from this initiative, it said.

“These sanitary napkins would be of good standards and made of biodegradable material to minimize the impact on the environment,” the

NDMC said.

The civic body has also provided sanitary napkins to the girl students of its middle and senior secondary schools to improve good habits of menstrual hygiene from the initial stage of life.

It has provided special/smart public toilets in its area for women with sanitary napkin vending machines. The working women hostels of NDMC also have such machines and incinerators for the disposal of used napkins.

It has also installed such sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators in different localities.