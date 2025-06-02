NDMC to construct clock tower in Lutyens’

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a clock tower at the Talkatora roundabout in the Lutyens’ Delhi area, an official said on Sunday.

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the project, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.3 crore by December. NDMC will construct a 27-metre-tall octagonal clock tower featuring a two-metre-diameter clock and clad in clay bricks over RCC. The structure, inspired by the PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision, will symbolise urban heritage and mark NDMC’s entry from MCD zones. Surrounded by granite flooring, steel railings, and marble, it will include internal stairs for maintenance.