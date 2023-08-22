‘NDMC to be 1st civic body to implement 7th Pay Commission’

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) member Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced that NDMC will be the first civic body to implement the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), at a press conference on Tuesday.



The Pay Commission will benefit more than 20,000 NDMC employees, including 10,000-11,000 retired employees and 8,000-9,000 working employees, setting longstanding issues across the Departments of Civil Engineering, Electricity, Horticulture and the rest.

“The Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) pay scales may be granted to leftover categories, including accounts/audits and Law Department from April 1, 1998, to December 12, 2015, as per the recommendation of the anomaly committee. This would avoid any future litigation and, above all, ensure that there is no resentment

amongst the officers of these departments,” the NDMC member said.

The member further explained that all CPC benefits will be granted to the employees, and no recovery will be made during fixation of pay of the employees.

The 7th CPC recommends changes in the salary structure of central government employees, increasing their allowances, salaries and other benefits. The latter includes full pay and allowances to be granted to all employees for Work Related Illness and Injury Leave (WRIL), a uniform Fitment Factor of 2.57 for all employees to eliminate partiality and discrimination in the system, Allowances like Dearness Allowances and House rent Allowance, amongst other advantages.

Additionally, Chahal also informed that the Corporation is working towards the interest of their employees by amending the Recruitment Rules (RR) of various posts of Ministerial Staff, Education Department, Public Health Department, Medical Services Department and Civil Engineering Department as discussed in the last two council meeting agendas.

Further, three more agendas are expected to be placed before the Council to amend the RRs of Education, Medical Services and Public Relations Departments, he mentioned.

“The Chief Minister has not been involved in this or taken any initiatives of writing letters to relevant authorities to settle these long pending cases of NDMC employees,” Chahal clarified.

When asked for information of G20 preparations conducted by NDMC, the NDMC member said that all campaigns have been finished and follow-ups are in progress, with special attention towards cleaning, sanitation and fogging due to the monsoon season.

He also explained that public participation will be promoted by holding art competitions for NDMC school students. He also listed several lighting works in progress, including Tiranga Lightings at the NDMC building and Connaught Place.