NDMC throws open two redeveloped parks; a big step towards green, accessible public spaces

New Delhi: In line with the Centre’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its efforts towards creating cleaner, greener and more inclusive urban environments. On Wednesday, NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated the newly redeveloped Sarojini Nagar park and Keshav park, marking a significant step towards enhancing community spaces in one of the capital’s busiest neighbourhoods.

The redevelopment project aims to transform existing parks into vibrant public spaces that promote recreation, sustainability and improved quality of life for local residents as well as visitors. Officials said the upgraded parks feature improved landscaping, wider walking tracks, redesigned seating areas and enhanced lighting to ensure safety during early mornings and late evenings. Special attention has been given to increasing green cover by planting native species and ensuring better maintenance of existing vegetation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chahal noted that the initiative reflects NDMC’s commitment to upgrading urban infrastructure while aligning with long-term national goals for environmental stewardship. He also highlighted the importance of accessible parks in densely populated markets such as Sarojini Nagar, where open public spaces act as essential breathing zones amid heavy commercial activity. The redevelopment also ties into ongoing efforts to strengthen civic amenities, encourage community participation and promote cleaner surroundings.