NDMC takes measures on war footing

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken measures to control air pollution in its jurisdiction on a war footing round the clock.



NDMC has deployed seven Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) with GPS tracking for wet sweeping in shifts of two to clean avenue roads daily or on alternate days. The route will be monitored,

along with the length (in kilometres) covered, and the running of the machines, on a 24x7 hours through NDMC Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the

Council Headquarter in Palika Kendra.

“All the centre verges of the roads have been converted into green belt and the gaps that arose have been filled

up from time to time. There are no potholes on the roads under the jurisdiction of NDMC,

and if any are found, the restoration is to be made

simultaneously,” mentioned NDMC.

Other initiatives taken by them include an anti-smog guns or mist spray machine deployed at Pt Pant Marg, 18 water tankers with

a capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 litres to hydrate the greenery along the main roads using STP-treated water, inspection of construction sites to

enforce dust mitigation measures, and regularly collecting construction and demolition wastes.