NDMC Suvidha Camp registers 61 grievances

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday received 61 public grievances during a Suvidha Camp organised at the NDCC Convention Centre on Jai Singh Road, reinforcing the civic body’s emphasis on accessible and citizen-centric governance.

The single-window facilitation camp attracted a steady turnout of residents and service users from the NDMC area, with grievances largely related to Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate departments. Apart from formal complaints, several citizens visited the camp to seek information and guidance on a range of civic services.

A key feature of the initiative was direct, face-to-face interaction between complainants and departmental officials, enabling clarity in communication and quicker decision-making.

To ensure effective grievance handling, more than 100 officers and officials from over 30 NDMC departments were deployed, with departmental help desks supervised by their respective heads.