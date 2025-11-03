NDMC strengthens its citizen outreach with Suvidha Camp, Jan Suvidha Portal

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised its Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, to facilitate grievance redressal and provide information on civic services for residents and service users in the NDMC area.

The camp served as a single-window platform where citizens interacted directly with officials from various NDMC departments. A total of 43 grievances were received during the camp, primarily related to Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax, and Estate departments. Each issue was discussed face to face for prompt resolution, while matters requiring policy-level decisions were addressed with clarity on timelines and procedures.

Over 100 officers and officials representing 30 departments of NDMC were present to provide on-the-spot redressal of complaints. Department heads supervised their respective help desks to ensure smooth coordination and effective communication between officials and the public. In addition to these physical grievance redressal camps, NDMC has also introduced a digital mechanism through its Jan Suvidha Portal, available on the NDMC website. The portal allows residents to lodge complaints, track their status, and provide feedback on the redressal process.

Grievances can also be submitted via NDMC’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where they are actively monitored by department heads to ensure timely resolution. The initiative reflects NDMC’s continued commitment to transparency, citizen engagement, and efficient service delivery.