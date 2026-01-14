NDMC strengthens civic services

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its efforts to strengthen civic services, sustainability initiatives and urban infrastructure in key areas of the national capital, reflecting a renewed focus on efficient and citizen-centric governance.

Among its recent initiatives, NDMC has continued to expand decentralised waste management through in-situ composting projects in residential colonies. Anupam Colony, along with government residential complexes in Chanakyapuri, has been showcased as a model where organic waste is converted into nutrient-rich compost, reducing landfill burden and promoting environmental responsibility. Officials said such initiatives were part of NDMC’s broader strategy to encourage source segregation and circular waste management.

In parallel, the civic body has stepped up infrastructure upgrades in prominent commercial and diplomatic zones. Phase-II redevelopment work at Khan Market has begun, with a focus on improving pavements, drainage systems and pedestrian amenities to enhance public convenience. NDMC has also launched intensive sanitation and beautification drives across Lutyens’ Delhi, Connaught Place and surrounding areas in preparation for upcoming international events. To address the unique requirements of diplomatic enclaves, NDMC is setting up a dedicated wing to resolve civic issues faced by foreign embassies and missions. The proposed single-window system is expected to streamline coordination and ensure faster redressal of complaints related to roads, sanitation and public utilities.

Officials said the emphasis remains on combining sustainability with urban efficiency. Smart irrigation systems, improved waste collection mechanisms and time-bound road maintenance plans are being rolled out to optimise resources and improve service delivery.

NDMC maintained that these measures aim to create cleaner public spaces, strengthen civic infrastructure and reinforce New Delhi’s image as a well-managed capital, while ensuring that residents and visitors benefit from responsive and modern municipal services.