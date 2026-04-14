NDMC steps up public toilet hygiene

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) carried out a special cleanliness drive aimed at the deep cleaning of public toilets across its jurisdiction, reinforcing its commitment to urban sanitation and public health.



According to officials, the exercise involved intensive cleaning using phenyl and high-quality detergents to ensure thorough disinfection of facilities. The drive was conducted under the supervision of concerned engineers and sanitation staff to maintain strict adherence to hygiene protocols and operational standards.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts aligned with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which seeks to promote cleanliness and improve sanitation infrastructure across urban and rural areas. Officials emphasised that regular maintenance and monitoring are crucial to sustaining hygienic conditions in

Workers scrubbing floors, disinfecting toilet units, and ensuring proper drainage and waste removal. Authorities noted that such drives would be conducted periodically to prevent the accumulation of dirt and to address complaints from residents.

NDMC officials stated that providing clean, safe, and accessible public toilets remains a priority, particularly in high-footfall areas. They also urged citizens to cooperate by maintaining cleanliness and reporting any issues related to sanitation facilities.

The drive reflects a continuing push by the civic agency to enhance the quality of urban life, with a focus on public hygiene, environmental sustainability, and improved service delivery in the Capital.