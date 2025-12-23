NDMC steps up green drive in Kaka Nagar

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its efforts to promote cleaner and greener neighbourhoods with a coordinated civic drive in Kaka Nagar, a residential colony under its jurisdiction. The initiative, carried out under the leadership of NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, IAS, involved a combination of sanitation measures, horticultural interventions and scientific processing of green waste.

According to officials, multiple NDMC departments worked in a flow to improve environmental hygiene in the area.

The sanitation department deployed mechanised sweeping machines to ensure thorough cleaning of internal roads, while the civil department undertook desilting work to maintain proper drainage and prevent waterlogging. Simultaneously, the horticulture department carried out gap

plantation across identified stretches, aiming to enhance green cover and improve the colony’s overall landscape.