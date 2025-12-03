NDMC steps up dust control ops across Capital

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its dust-control operations across the Capital, undertaking a series of targeted cleanliness measures aimed at improving air quality and ensuring safer pedestrian movement.

According to updates shared by the civic body, teams have been deployed to wash major footpaths and pedestrian corridors using treated water as part of a systematic dust-suppression programme.

Officials said the initiative is designed to minimise dust accumulation on frequently used walkways, which has been a major contributor to air pollution during the ongoing winter season. The footpath-washing drive, carried out at multiple stretches, is expected to contribute to a cleaner and more hygienic urban environment for residents, commuters and visitors.

Special Cleanliness Drives in Markets NDMC also conducted a separate cleanliness-awareness drive at Prithviraj Market, where civic workers carried out mechanised sweeping, waste collection, and targeted washing around commercial establishments. The Council said such interventions are part of its broader mandate to uphold high

standards of hygiene in commercial hubs and public-interaction zones.

Ensuring a Pedestrian-Friendly Environment Civic officials noted that washing footpaths with treated water not only controls dust but also enhances the overall pedestrian experience.

The move aligns with NDMC’s ongoing efforts to promote a healthier and more environmentally sustainable public space.