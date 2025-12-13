NDMC steps up dust control drive to improve air

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday launched an intensive dust-control and special cleanliness drive across key residential colonies and major road corridors in its jurisdiction, as part of efforts to improve air quality and urban sanitation.

According to officials, the coordinated exercise involved the Public Health (Sanitation), Horticulture and Civil Engineering departments, ensuring a multi-pronged approach to dust mitigation and cleanliness. The drive focused on mechanised sweeping of roads, removal of silt from side drains, minor civil repairs, and maintenance of green belts using blowers to curb the resuspension of dust.

The special cleanliness operation covered prominent residential areas such as Kaka Nagar, West Kidwai Nagar, Jor Bagh, CPH Colony and the Officers’ Quarters along Shahjahan Road. In addition, focused cleaning was undertaken in high-footfall and commercial zones, including Connaught Place, KG Marg up to Tolstoy Marg, Barakhamba Road, Maulana Azad Road, G Avenue Road and B.K.S. Marg.

Officials said attention was also given to internal roads, dividers and public spaces in Central Government Employees’ colonies and bungalow zones to ensure comprehensive upkeep.

NDMC stated that the integrated measures were aimed at reducing dust-related pollution and improving the overall environmental quality of neighbourhoods, especially during the winter months.