NDMC steps up civic maintenance in Kaka Ngr with multi-dept drive

New Delhi: In a concerted push to improve civic upkeep and enhance neighbourhood aesthetics, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday carried out an extensive cleanliness and maintenance drive in Kaka Nagar, deploying teams from its Civil, Horticulture and Sanitation Departments. The coordinated effort is part of NDMC’s ongoing initiative to strengthen routine public space management and ensure visible improvements across residential

According to officials, civil teams undertook kerb stone painting, aimed at improving road visibility, pedestrian safety, and overall lane demarcation. Freshly painted kerbs, they said, not only support traffic discipline but also contribute to a cleaner, well-maintained streetscape.

Simultaneously, horticulture workers collected dry leaves for composting, a practice NDMC has been promoting to encourage sustainable waste management and reduce landfill burden. The council noted that all leaf waste from the locality will be diverted to composting units to be reused for soil enrichment in NDMC parks and green belts.

Sanitation teams carried out sweeping and dust removal in internal lanes, followed by desilting of roadside drains to prevent blockages ahead of winter showers.

Workers also used air blowers to clear accumulated debris from green areas and pedestrian pathways, allowing for deeper cleaning and improved public hygiene.

Officials said the on-ground operations led to “visible improvement” in the overall environment of Kaka Nagar, aligning with NDMC’s broader mandate to maintain a clean and green capital.

The civic body emphasised that such focused drives will continue across residential pockets in the coming weeks, with special attention to sanitation, waste management and beautification.

Residents expressed satisfaction at the civic attention, noting that regular maintenance significantly contributes to the liveability and aesthetic value of the neighbourhood.