NDMC showcases sustainable urban model to Sri Lankan delegation

NEW DELHI: A 40-member delegation of senior Sri Lankan civil servants visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday as part of their 13th Capacity Building Programme on Urban Transformation, held in collaboration with the National Center for Good Governance (NCGG).

The interactive session, themed “Clean City Better Future,” aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices in sustainable urban management.

NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra delivered an insightful presentation on the Council’s integrated approach to urban governance and sustainability.

He highlighted key initiatives that have helped New Delhi emerge as one of India’s cleanest and most citizen-friendly capitals.

Senior NDMC officials, including the Financial Advisor-cum-Secretary, Chief Engineers, Chief Architect, and Directors of Horticulture and Training, were also present and shared their expertise on sectoral innovations.

Dr. Shakuntala Srivastava, Medical Officer of Health, showcased NDMC’s cleanliness and sanitation efforts including mechanised cleaning, night sweeping, scientific waste management, segregation at source, and the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) model.

She also highlighted community-led initiatives such as the development of Anupam Colonies, green cover expansion, installation of mist sprayers to curb air pollution, and scientific e-waste disposal.

Emphasising NDMC’s focus on smart governance, G.S. Aggarwal presented a demonstration of the Integrated Command and Control Centre, detailing how e-governance and m-governance have improved service delivery and citizen engagement through platforms like the NDMC 311 mobile app.

The Sri Lankan delegation commended NDMC’s progressive urban model and expressed interest in replicating its best practices in Sri Lanka. The visit reaffirmed NDMC’s commitment to international cooperation and sustainable urban development.