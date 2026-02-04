NDMC rolls out CNG sweepers at Connaught Place

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) took another step towards strengthening mechanised sanitation by inaugurating two CNG-operated Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) at Connaught Place. The initiative is aimed at tackling road dust and air pollution while enhancing cleanliness in the capital’s high-footfall areas.



The sweepers were inaugurated by NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who said the move aligns with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Centre’s broader push for cleaner and greener urban spaces. He noted that mechanised sweeping plays a crucial role in reducing airborne dust, which is a major contributor to Delhi’s air quality challenges.

According to NDMC officials, mechanised road cleaning is currently carried out during both day and night shifts on major roads within its jurisdiction. The newly inducted machines will help NDMC meet its target of sweeping nearly 415 km of roads daily, particularly in VVIP and high-security zones such as Connaught Place. Chahal said NDMC has become the first civic body in Delhi to procure CNG-chassis mechanical road sweepers, in compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms that restrict diesel vehicles in the city. At present, NDMC operates four such machines, and three more are expected to be added by the end of the month. The total cost of the five newly procured sweepers is around ₹3.71 crore.

Highlighting the benefits, NDMC officials said the machines ensure faster and more efficient cleaning, reduce dust pollution, improve road safety by removing debris, and lower dependence on manual labour. Representatives of the New Delhi Traders Association and local shopkeepers were present during the launch.

Officials said similar mechanised cleaning initiatives would be expanded to other major markets and areas in New Delhi.