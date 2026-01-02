NDMC rings in NY with floral cheer

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) social media channels were abuzz with New Year 2026 greetings this week as the civic body shared vibrant floral installations and well-wishes with the public, NDMC said that it “wishes everyone a very Happy and Prosperous New Year”, highlighting the artistic floral decorations and enchanting floral fountains crafted by its skilled gardening teams. The NDMC emphasised that the colourful setups were created to inspire positivity and happiness in people’s lives as the new year begins.

The images shared on the NDMC timeline showed elaborate flower boards decorated with marigolds and other blooms, featuring Wishes for Nav Varsh 2026 (New Year 2026) in Hindi alongside India’s tricolour motifs. These installations stood along popular city thoroughfares, aiming

to uplift public spirits and spread a celebratory atmosphere across the capital.

NDMC’s is sharing festive greetings and photos of the installations, while other individual posts on the platform echoed similar Happy New Year 2026 messages, reflecting widespread online engagement with the holiday theme.

The trend of sharing colourful floral greetings reflects how civic bodies and citizens alike are using social media to spread optimism and warm messages as the year changes.