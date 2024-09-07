NDMC reports over 94% drop in dengue cases compared to last yr

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has reported over a 94 per cent drop in cases of dengue this year as compared to last year, data stated on Friday.

According to the data, the NDMC area recorded seven cases of dengue this year till August 29, while the number was 131 last year during the same period.

There was only one case of Chikungunya in the NDMC area last year till August 29. However, there have been no cases so far. One case of Malaria was reported in 2023 till August 29 and one case was reported this year, the report stated.

The data showed that the NDMC has issued 1,679 notices this year so far where

mosquito breeding was found and 104 challans were issued till now.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that the NDMC is making all efforts to identify and eliminate

existing mosquito-borne breeding conditions to prevent the outbreak of malaria and dengue in the area.

“Due to surveillance and awareness, cases of mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue, have come down by 94 per cent. This year only seven patients of dengue have been detected as compared to the last year of 131.

“There was one patient of malaria, not a single patient of chikgunya has been registered this year. As compared to the MCD, it has reported 237 cases of malaria, 578 cases of dengue, and 30 cases of chikungunya,” Chahal said.

The NDMC area divided into 14 circles wherein 15, anti-malaria mate 15 surveillance worker, 83 anti-malaria gangman, and 29 seasonal anti-malaria workers with 30 additional workforce from civil department during monsoon seasons developed to prevent and checked the area by providing the machines like knap sack, battery spray machine, puls fog, vehicles mounted fogging machines, he said.