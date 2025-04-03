NDMC property tax collection rises to ₹1K cr

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has recorded an increase in property tax collection for the financial year 2024-25, collecting Rs 1,045 crore by March 30. With system updates expected to account for payments made till March 31, officials anticipate the final figure to reach Rs 1,050 crore. This marks a Rs 24 crore increase from the previous fiscal year, where the total collection stood at Rs 1,026 crore. However, the collection still fell short of NDMC’s target of Rs 1,150 crore.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) struggled to meet its property tax collection target of Rs 4,000 crore, managing to gather only Rs 2,150 crore in FY 2024-25. The amount was nearly the same as last year’s Rs 2,137 crore but significantly lower than FY 2022-23, when the civic body collected Rs 2,417 crore due to the implementation of an amnesty scheme.

To boost collections, NDMC intensified its efforts in February by identifying defaulters and issuing showcause notices to 3,200 of them.

NDMC attached properties in key commercial areas to boost tax collection. Private sector contributions rose to Rs 863 crore, while government payments fell to Rs 182 crore.

Taxpayers exceeded 10,000, with 200 new additions. Updated tax bills will follow.