NDMC prepares to welcome delegates for WHC meet

New Delhi: The NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced that the NDMC is beautifying the New Delhi area in preparation for the 46th World Heritage Committee visit on 21st July 2024.



Chahal highlighted the importance of the visit in maintaining global cooperation and protecting World Heritage properties.

The visit will witness the presence of delegates from 142 countries discussing and collaborating on preserving cultural and natural heritage.

Chahal said, “ At the G-20 summit, NDMC made extra efforts to beautify the New Delhi area that received appreciation from delegates from all over the World.

The NDMC is making similar efforts to beautify the area again to reach the benchmark set previously.”

The beautification endeavours have been facilitated by the Ministry of Culture.