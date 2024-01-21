NDMC prepares for Ram Mandir consecration

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson, Satish Upadhyay revealed the preparation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in the NDMC jurisdiction.



He mentioned participation from prominent hotels like ITC Maurya, Oberoi, Lalit, Imperial and others, through various activities such as lighting the lamp, live telecast of the inauguration and prasad distribution to all its employees and staff. Additionally, Khan Market Traders Association has organised a Sunderkand Path and a bhandara for 2,000 people, while in Connaught Place, the traders will light 1,25,000 lamps, conduct a special puja at C Blocks.