NDMC plans various activities related to India’s G-20 presidency in its schools

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planned various activities in its schools aiming to support the government’s ongoing efforts of making India’s G-20 presidency a success, officials said on Monday.



Activities like poster making, painting and drawing competition, speech competition, quiz (round-I), essay competition, debate and quiz (round-II) will be organised till November 2023 for the students from Class 6 to Class 8, Satish Upadhyay, New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman, said.

He said month-wise activities have been scheduled to create awareness about G20 and its significance under India’s Presidency.

“A dedicated G20 day shall be celebrated before the last working day of every month. Distinguished guests and eminent personalities may be invited to encourage the students of NDMC schools,” Upadhyay said in a statement.

He said for this purpose, 29 schools have been selected and designated as 29 countries (20 member countries + nine guest countries), who will participate in model Sherpa meeting(s)/model G20 Submit in sync with G20. Various NDMC schools have been nominated country-wise to carry out monthly activities on the themes.

“These activities are expected to touch the lives of students studying in classes VI to XII of schools under NDMC,” Upadhyay added.

A nodal in-charge has been appointed who will supervise the activities related to G20 in schools, he said.