NDMC plans to hire 28 EVs for office use

New Delh:The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to hire 28 electric vehicles for official use for a period of five years, officials said on Tuesday.

The civic body is already using electric vehicles for official purposes and has plans to switch to only using them in a phased manner.

NDMC currently has 32 electric cars and five electric bikes.

These electric vehicles were allotted to NDMC officials in March, 2018.

The NDMC has floated a tender for hiring Tata Nexon EV or any other equivalent EV with drivers.

The estimated cost of the hiring of the vehicles is Rs 3.36 crore.