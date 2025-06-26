NDMC plans temple upgrades, pink toilets and cleaner streets

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday passed several resolutions focused on the development of religious places, women’s facilities, and sanitation infrastructure. The decisions were taken during the third NDMC Council Meeting chaired by NDMC Member Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of rejuvenating cultural heritage, the Council announced the formation of a Special Committee dedicated to the beautification of religious places within NDMC areas.

The committee will survey temples, upgrade basic amenities for devotees, and coordinate beautification work including improved lighting, seating, and sanitation—without disrupting religious activities.

“Religious places are not just structures of faith — they are centres of culture, service, and spiritual energy,” said Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh. “We aim to make these spaces cleaner, safer, and more welcoming.”

The council also approved several civic infrastructure measures; Pink Toilets in Every Market aimed at enhancing women’s safety and dignity, pink toilets with modern facilities will be built across public spaces. NDMC will procure new advanced road-sweeping machines to ensure cleaner roads and improved waste management. Upgradation of Jhuggi Clusters and Dhobi Ghats to support underserved communities, infrastructure at traditional washer areas will be modernized.

The meeting was attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other officials. Concluding the session, Parvesh Sahib Singh reaffirmed NDMC’s commitment to “cleanliness, culture, and compassion” as key pillars of governance.