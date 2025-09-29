NDMC partners with Palwal under Swachh Sheher Jodi initiative

New Delhi/Palwal: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has entered into a partnership with the Municipal Council of Palwal under the Swachh Sheher Jodi programme, an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The collaboration, announced during the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, seeks to create a framework for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and replication of successful sanitation models to strengthen urban waste management.

The Swachh Sheher Jodi scheme works on a mentor-mentee model, pairing well-performing urban local bodies with smaller or emerging municipalities. The goal is to ensure that technical expertise, tested solutions, and community engagement strategies can be adapted to local contexts without each city reinventing the wheel. In this case, NDMC, which has consistently ranked among the better-performing civic bodies in cleanliness surveys, will act as a mentor city, supporting Palwal in building effective systems for solid waste segregation, scientific disposal, and citizen-led cleanliness drives.

Officials highlighted that the MoU is not only a formal agreement but also a commitment to joint action. Both civic bodies will organise workshops, staff training sessions, and regular reviews to monitor progress. The partnership is expected to provide Palwal with access to NDMC’s technological solutions in waste collection and composting, while also allowing NDMC to learn from the challenges faced by smaller towns in implementing large-scale behavioural change among citizens.

The initiative aligns with national missions such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Swachhata Hi Seva, reinforcing the idea that urban cleanliness is a shared responsibility.