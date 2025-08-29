NDMC partners with IIT Bombay to launch teachers’ capacity building programme

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has partnered with IIT Bombay to launch a Teachers’

Capacity Building Programme aimed at enhancing the skills of municipal

school educators.

The initiative will focus on modern teaching methods, digital integration, and subject-specific innovations in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Training workshops and modules will be conducted by IIT Bombay experts to strengthen classroom delivery and foster critical thinking among students.

NDMC officials said the programme marks a significant step towards improving education quality and empowering teachers for a technology-driven future.