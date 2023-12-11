NDMC organises Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps at Chanakyapuri

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camps at Chanakyapuri on Sunday, under the Central Government initiative.



The Yatra was initially launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on November 15 at Khunti in Jharkhand. It will travel through all states, cities, gram and nagar panchayats to reach out to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the Central Government.

On spot camps will be organised by Urban Local Bodies, District Administration and concerned Departments and Ministries. Potential beneficiaries will be able to avail details of the necessary schemes and be enrolled as well.

The Council hosted camps for the Ujjwala scheme, PM SVANidhi, Health, Aadhar, Yoga, Post Office camps along with TB Eradication and others. Almost 700 people attended the camp, including Minister of State for External Affair and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament, Harshvarshan, BJP National Secretary, Maninder Singh Sirsa, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Rajya Sabha Member, Naresh Bansal, and Vice Chairman of Delhi Cantt Board, Manish Singh.